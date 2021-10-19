Cool Disney Frozen toys for the holiday season

It’s that time of year when the seasons change, and the holidays are nearly upon us. In the Danish culture, this is known as the season of Hygge It’s that time of year when the seasons change, and the holidays are nearly upon us. Mom blogger and award-winning journalist Jeannette Kaplun says it is a term to convey that sense of coziness and comfort and Disney wants to bring that feeling to families everywhere with new products inspired by the popular movie Frozen. It brings together story time, it brings together entertainment, great content and of course great toys.

There are so many ways to spend the night with your family, for example you can celebrate Disney Plus day on November 12th with Frozen movie night and with an all new series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents which shows our favorite snowman recalling Disney classic tales from his own point of view in a way only he can.

For more information visit Frozen.Disney.com