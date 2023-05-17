Convenient At-Home Dental Care with AccommoDental

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from getting your dental care from a traditional office setting, you have another option in Western New York thanks to Ashleigh Robinson, owner and dentist, AccommoDental.

AccommoDental is on a mission to deliver dental care across Western New York to patients who are best-served at home. Every person needs oral care, yet traditional dental office settings cannot meet the individualized needs of every individual. People with limited mobility, cognitive impairment, emotional limitations, phobias, or special needs could benefit from a visiting dental professional suited to meet their needs. Dr. Ashleigh Robinson was born and raised in Buffalo and cares deeply for the patients of Western New York. She has experience treating patients in their homes, hospitals, long-term care facilities, private practices, and community health centers. Dr. Robinson is committed to improving access to dental care.

For more information visit accommodental.com/