Consumer Electronics Show 2022 preview

Tech expert Andrea Smith is at the Consumer Electronics show and she has some of the latest tech trends at the show.

Andrea says in addition to all of the fabulous televisions and smart home devices I have seen, I am hearing so much about the Metaverse, that soon-to-be virtual world where we’ll have social experiences and interactions. Companies like MeetKai are building out and creating an ever-changing rich world of AI-generated content. Conversational AI is going to be the key in all this which is why MeetKai’s Metaverse will have AI guides and coaches that can understand more complex speech and give personalized results in a natural conversation. For example, imagine having a private fitness instructor giving you a lesson in VR with a guide modeled after a real-life, well-known instructor.

Andrea says gaming is absolutely exploding at the show and the monitors are stunning. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32 inch gaming monitor is the world’s first 4K screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response. In gaming speak, she says, that’s virtually no lag with super smooth transitions and animations, basically, the difference between winning and losing the match. She says with the futuristic white design and curved display, you’ll be completely immersed you in the gameplay.

Andrea says there are so many gaming accessories at the show as well and one of my favorites is the JBL Quantum headphone series which is expanding its gaming portfolio to now include The Quantum Stream. This is JBL’s first USB microphone with crystal-clear communication for chatting with your teammates. Then there’s the JBL Quantum True Wireless Headphones for gamers who prefer an in-ear fit. She says it has that awesome JBL spacial surround sound for a realistic experience and the ability to block outside noises and distractions.

For the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show go to ces.tech