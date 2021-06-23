If you are looking for some work, then Community Services for Every1 might be the place for you. They are hiring and they are having a job fair tomorrow with some great opportunities including a signing bonus. Mindy Cervoni, CEO Community Services for Every1 says the sign on bonuses right now is at least $1,000 and depending on the job it can be more. They have a lot of job opportunities at Community Services. Tomorrow they are doing open interviews from 10am – 2pm at their 180 Oak Street location. They are looking to hire people on the spot.

They need nurses but the majority of positions they are hiring for are direct care staff. So anyone is looking to help another person; so it can be somebody is who is a mom who while their kids are in school is looking for few hours of work, it can be someone who is just graduating from high school and is not sure what their next step is and who wants to get into the human services field and wants to help someone. They also have every possible schedule.

Mindy says you are really helping people with developmental disabilities with any type of support they might need. It could be helping someone get a job or pay their bills or help them grocery shop. She says they have good pay, great benefits, flexible schedules and it is a great place to work and a great thing to be a part of as an employee.

If you can’t make it to the job fair visit their hiring website, joincsbuffalo.com. The sign on bonus still applies.

Their website in general if you are looking to see what services they provide or just want to know a little more about Community Services before you apply is csevery1.com

