Colton RV show at Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino

Itching to get out on the road? Start your next road trip with a road trip. Take a trip to the Colton RV show at the Seneca Alleghany Resort and Casino. It starts today and runs Sunday, April 18th and entry is free.

says they are excited to be back at the Seneca Alleghany Resort and Casino. It is their tenth year of the show but unfortunately last year it was cancelled due to COVID. This year they are bringing it all outdoors and there will be over 100 campers and they are taking all the COVID precautions to make sure people can shop safely. You will see a lot of hand sanitizer stations, masks being worn and they also have a lot of staff down there who will be walking through the displays and making sure all the RV’s are sanitized. You will also see a little bit of extra space between the RVs and only one family at a time per RV.

This weekend if you buy a trailer or fifth wheel you will get $150 worth of steaks and if you buy a motor home you will get a $200 gas card. Whatever you are looking for they are sure to have it for you.

For more information visit coltonrv.com by clicking here.