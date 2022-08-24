Co-parenting as children head back to school

Buihe Madu is an image architect and a parent himself that has been co-parenting for over a decade. Madu has ties here to Western New York and just recently appeared on one of the programs you can watch right here on WKBW. It’s called “The List.”

Madu is a UB alumni and says he came out of the undergraduate program as a civil engineer and then did urban planning. He says over the years something he realized that was a principle of building things and that is everything is built off of blueprints. He says, “So going back to school, if you are a co-parent one of the things you are dealing with is how do you create a structure to build a strong harmonious family? It’s already emotional going back to school and then you layer on the whole situation and so there are three things I think a parent should pay attention to, which are design, build, and live a best version of themselves and that requires they reimagine what this new situation is going to be like, who’s getting picked up, what are the holiday schedules, who’s going to do what when it comes to homework assignments, you know all those logistics.”

The blueprint process that he uses is a 24-hour blueprint process where you are consistently looking at five things that make the transition a little easier. Those five things are faith, fellowship, finance, feelings and fitness. Emily says a lot of people out there may be saying that’s great and everything but how do you implement them.

One thing that parents can do is a brain dump process. Madu explains what this means. He says, “The brain dump process is a process where both parents, looking at the complications of going back to school, get a chance to write down all the challenges, all the fears, all the worries, everything goes right in there. From there you begin to address creating a checklist of who is responsible for what. Then after that you put into a schedule when those things are going to be done and by who so that you are on the same page by looking at the same set of blueprints. It takes away the emotional charge because otherwise it becomes my word against yours’ verses having a document that we both looked at, have agreed to and now you can start to collaborate

For more information go to BuiheMadu.com