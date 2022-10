There is never a shortage of events and support in Buffalo and Western New York. The CMC International Jazzfest is taking place October 8-9th and all are invited to come. There will be several performances taking place in a few different locations. Enjoy the sounds of Orrin Evans Quartet, Gary Bartz Quartet, Sehrea N’Dayu + MNGLW, Blacks’ Myths and more. This will be a year to remember!

For more information please visit: cmcjazzfest.com/