Mel is joined by RiShon Odel, a bassist and he is here to talk about this weekend’s CMC International Jazz Festival. RiShon says there will be talent from all over the world and they all bring a different energy. There will be performances at various venues in Buffalo.

RiShon says there will also be a master class and you don’t see that at every festival.

For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets go to cmcjazzfest.com