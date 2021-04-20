Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center – The Ten Lives Club

Mel is at Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center. Clyde’s helps a lot of different rescue organizations out and they also help people who have a lot of problems with their pets. Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center says they are basically a solving center for a lot of different problems and have highly trained staff to help the customers find what they want.

Jim Millspaugh says they support the Ten Lives Club because they are actually an adoption center there. They are going to start adoptions up again very soon. They help by bringing the cats in over the weekend. People can come check them out and if they are interested, they can adopt. They also help in a lot of their fundraisers so whatever fundraiser they are doing at Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center or in other places they help with that.

Kim LaRussa from the Ten Lives Club says they are a non-profit, no-kill cat rescue in Western New York that has been around for more than twenty years. She tells us they have helped more than

35, 000 cats in need right here in Western New York. LaRussa says they can’t do it without the community’s support, and they are very grateful.

They are having a Family Fun Night at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport to help raise money the Ten Lives Club. It is taking place on April 29th and they will be showing The Secret Lives of Pets. She says Cyde’s Feed and Animal Center is going to support that event and make it possible for them.

