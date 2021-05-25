Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center – Pup trot and pet expo

Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center is a sponsor of the upcoming Pup Trot and pet expo. Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center is going to be supplying all the water at the watering stations for the Pup Trot. Everyone is invited. Jim says with the COVID being around for a long time people are ready to get out there and do something and this is out in the open so if you are a little bit reluctant you can still do it and participate and enjoy the weather with your dog. Jim goes on to say they support a lot of rescues at Clyde’s and as a matter of fact at the end of the pup trot they are supplying one of their balls for everyone who is participating.

Jill Wagner, coordinator of the Pup Trot and Pet Expo says on June 5th they are doing a 1.3 mile walk through the village of Hamburg for people and their dogs. It takes place from 10am – 3pm. You can walk with or without your dog and after there will be vendors set up behind Coyote Café which is where the Pup Trot starts and ends. There will be several vendors offering services for dogs and selling dog items and crafty type things with dog themes.

They are also going to offer micro chipping for $25. It is recommended that you pre-register for the micro chipping because the time slots are filling up quick. They are also offering $5 nail trims. Jill says Coyote Café will be back there doing snacks and drinks and Hamburg Mutts for Freedom is the focus rescue this year. There will be different raffles for fundraising for them and some of the proceeds from the Pup Trot registration will go to them.

