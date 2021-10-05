Clean air at home and the office

The World Health Organization estimates that 3.8 million premature deaths are caused each year by indoor air pollution. October is National Indoor Air Quality Month and now, with COVID-19, indoor air quality is a critical issue that’s generating global attention.

Mel talked with Dr. Taz Bhatia who is teaming up with Ambius to discuss new virus killer technology and promote indoor air safety.

Dr. Taz Bhatia, holistic and wellness expert says we already knew indoor air quality was an issue in the past, with more and more studies talking about how it impacts our overall health, everything from our respiratory status, congestion, mood, our ability to focus mentally and so much more and so we really want solutions to this issue. She says according to the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, we are spending 90% of our time indoors and Ambius did a study recently, that shows that 69% of us are worried about going back to work where we might be exposed to poor quality indoor air, more viruses, more bacteria, different chemicals, allergens, and even a risk for asthma so we really want solutions to manage our indoor air quality.

Dr. Bhatia practices holistic medicine and says she is excited to partner with Ambius. She says Ambius is a company that has already been in the indoor air quality space and their latest product is the Ambius Viruskiller which is an air filtration system that really been shown to filter, neutralize and decontaminate viruses, bacteria, fungus, mold and so much more and it has actually been shown to eliminate 99.99% of many of these contaminates, really improving our indoor air quality. She says this is one way we can sort of control what’s happening with our indoor air.

With indoor air quality how does it impact our health? Dr. Bhatia says we know that there are more respiratory issues, more mood changes, more mental fatigue when the indoor air is not at the level or high quality as it needs to be and we know on the flip side of it when we clean the air and people are working in a cleaner air environment, their productivity goes up, their focus and concentration goes up, they just feel better and feel happier.

For more information go to Ambius.com/viruskillertv