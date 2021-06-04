Conserve water, grow a more productive garden and take the guesswork out of watering your plants with clay pot irrigation also known as Olla irrigation.You can purchase Olla pots like these from a variety of on-line sources. Or create your own from unglazed terra cotta pots. Just plug the drainage hole with a rubber cork like I’ve used here, mounting putty or other waterproof material. Test to make sure the seal is watertight before installing.

Bury unglazed clay pots in the garden between rows or blocks of plants. Leave just the lip of the pot exposed and fill with water. Cover the opening with a saucer to keep out dirt, bugs and mosquitoes.

Water moves through the clay pot walls into the surrounding soil as needed. This provides water directly to the soil where plant roots grow so less water is lost to evaporation and run off.

For more information from Melinda Myers visit https://www.melindamyers.com.

