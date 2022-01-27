Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Build Back Better Act

Flannery Winchester, communications director, Citizens’ Climate Lobby says Climate scientists just released a new report that the last seven years have been the hottest years on record and a new polling from Yale just found that six in ten Americans are alarmed or concerned about climate change so passing the climate provisions in the Build Back Better Act would signal that America is serious about keeping its promises and avoiding the worst impact of climate change.

She says the climate provisions in this bill would be huge steps forward in tackling climate change. Flannery says we know that burning fossil fuels is releasing carbon dioxide pollution and that pollution is heating our planet and causing more extreme weather disasters. She says the way it works is the fossil fuel companies pay a fee for carbon pollution in coal, oil and gas. The revenue from the recovered price can be used as a monthly carbon cash-back payment for Americans. She says studies show that those payments would cover more than any increased cost for most Americans meaning things can stay affordable as we transition to a clean energy economy.

For more information go to citizensclimatelobby.org