Choosing the right tools for your DIY projects

May is Home Improvement Month. AM Buffalo has been talking tools with Lissa Rhodes, operations manager with The Tool Library, about ways to save time, headache and money on your DIY projects.

Rhodes gave AM Buffalo's Emily Lampa an example about choosing the right tool from the start of a project. She explains that in the Spring, a lot of people with borrow chain saws, thinking they can use that tool to take down bushes, shrubs, and trees damaged in the winter months. However, Rhodes says that is not the tool you need to get the job done. Often people return the chainsaw within 24 hours, sometimes it's in bad condition.

Lissa says the best thing you can do, when starting your project is ask for advice or do your research. She tells Emily that you can get a $30/year membership to The Tool Library, and your membership includes advice from The Tool Library professionals on which tools to borrow depending on your project.

"What you can do is come into The Tool Library, and with that membership; that you have," explains Rhodes, "rent the tool that you think you need...and before you even leave the building, go 'You know what, actually, I'm not real sure about this. Could you help me. Is this the tool I should use to do this job?' And we're going to help you with it."

The Tool Library is a membership driven non-profit. You can join their library and they have over 4,000 tools you can borrow.

A few weeks ago, The Tool Library was excited to announce they will soon be moving to a new location to not only house more tools, but offer more services. This was part of their Facebook post announcement: "We’re glad that we won’t be moving far! Our new location is just about a mile down the road at 2626 Main Street.

Click here to volunteer to help them move! thetoollibrary.org/were-moving-the-tool-library-has-found-a-new-home/