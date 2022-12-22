Choosing a charter school – Enroll now

Now is the best time to submit an application if you are considering a charter school education for your child. While you have until April to apply, now is the time to learn all you can about what each school offers.

We’ve been touring schools for you and talking to administers to find out what you need to know.

Emily Lampa spoke with Danelle Backe, principal, Buffalo United Charter School. When asked what people need to know about Buffalo United Charter School Danelle tells us that is that it has a family feel. She says, “We are one big family, and we work together to do what’s best for our students to help them grow.”

She says that their literacy program as well as mathematics has help set them apart from other schools in the area and helping with the growth that they want to get and achieve results.

Jordan Schmidt, principal of Enterprise Charter school says, “Our school is all about our community, our city of good neighbors. We are right in the heart of the Buffalo, and we are excited that we have this community aspect where everybody in the building knows each other and we have such a group of families and students in our Price Charter School that are from our community in Buffalo but, as far as KenTon and Williamsville so we do have a diverse group of students in our building.” When asked with so many choices why people might choose and apply to Enterprise, Jordan says, “First it starts with our project based learning, that’s learning by doing and not only that but the ability for students to be a part of our early breakfast program and then our afterschool programming which we are so very excited about.”

Janique Curry, community engagement manager, New York Charter School Association tells Emily that now is a good time to explore and enroll in charter schools because they just opened their application cycle. The application cycle opened on December 1st and they have nineteen schools that are participating that are part of the process. Parents can go on the website, http://EnrollBuffaloCharters.org and you can find out about all of the schools and all of the options available to you. The application deadline is be April 10th. Janique says, “Once the applications are in, based on the number of seats available, if there are not seats in the school you have chosen, all of the schools have agreed to do a lottery at one time."

For more information go to EnrollBuffaloCharters.org/

