Choose Love community mural

The Choose Love mural, unveiled at the Bills game last night, is on its way to the Jefferson Avenue community. It was created by Patti Thomas, Thurman Thomas’ wife and was decorated with messages of love and support by the Bills Mafia.

Those honored tell us the most important message to the families is they and their loved ones are not forgotten.

The entire home opener’s display, Choose Love was on full display. The Bills honored the Jefferson Ten just before kick-off and invited the families of all those killed to the game. The team also honored five grass root organizations that responded to the community after the shooting and remain there as an asset.