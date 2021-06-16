Bill Pavone is the owner of Chilly Billy’s Ice Cream truck. He says when he was young, he would always purchase from a Mister Softie truck and on the bottom of the cup it said franchisees wanted and it had an address. He said he typed up a letter and sent it to Mister Softie in New Jersey and they sent him this perspectives package in the mail. He said his mom freaked out and asked him if they knew he was only 14 years old. He told her it was only information and that was his start in the ice cream truck thing.

He says he was an electrician for years and had an accident so after the accident he felt he need to do this so he bought the truck and says ever since then it has just been phenomenal, better than he expected.

Bill talked with Mike Randall and we are sharing his story also.

For more information on Chilly Billy’s ice cream click here.

You can also follow him on Facebook @ChillyBillysIceCream

