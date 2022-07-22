Chelsea Hotel – Rolling out the red carpet for WNY

Tracy Ford, director of public relations joins us on AM Buffalo to share all that the Chelsea Hotel has to offer Western New Yorker's. She says, “This is a great time of year for us, summer, so many great festivals have come back, events, the attractions are all wide open and they are welcoming everybody back and we are too. We are wide open. All our amenities, with our family fun zone and the only indoor water slide and our adult pool, all of it is open and we have a really great offer right now.”

They have their Summer in the City offer. She says it is 15% off a one night stay. If you do two or more nights it is 20% off and she says with your strong dollar it makes for an absolutely affordable getaway.

Tracy shares that you can go to their website Chelseatoronto.com for more information and another website you can go to is Destinationtoronto.com. That website will have additional information about what’s happening in the city.

Tracy says, “Our guests have the opportunity of showing their room key at many attractions and getting a discount, so there are additional savings.”

It’s not just summer that’s a good time to come visit. Tracy says the holiday season is a wonderful time to come as well. There are so many things happening in the winter. Tracy says that the Chelsea Hotel is centrally located downtown and they are steps to all these attractions, events and festivals so you come, you park your car and you can walk to pretty much everything.

For more information go to Chelseatoronto.com or give them a call at 1-800-Chelsea (243-5732)

