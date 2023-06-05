Chelsea Hotel in Toronto is rolling out the carpet for their friends in New York with a special deal.

Toronto, Ontario Canada is a beautiful city to visit and there is so much to do. It is an easy trip to get there and enjoy all the city has to offer. Tracy Ford, director of public relations for the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto joined Mercedes and Emily to tell us about a geat offer they have for their New York friends.

Tracy shares that you can get 25% off the best available rate. The hotel also offers discounts to some of the attractions in the area. You can book a room through June 30th to stay at the hotel from July 1 through September 4, 2023 and is subject to availability.

The Chelsea Hotel has a family fun zone and they have the only indoor water slide in downtown Toronto. There are also a kids zone for kids ages 4 to 12 and a teen lounge and it is all complimentary to the guests. If you are not traveling with kids they have an adult-only pool and fitness center.

Tracy Ford says, the Chelsea Hotel is also the official hotel of the Canadian National Exhibition, the CNE. The CNE runs from August 18th through Labor Day and Tracy says that would be a great time to come up because the CNE is an attraction you just can't miss.

For more information visit ChelseaToronto.com

