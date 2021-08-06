Chelsea Hotel in Toronto has a New York Friends special

The border between the United States and Canada has been closed now for 17 months but on Monday that is set to change. Tracy Ford, director of public relations says they are so looking forward for their friends from Buffalo coming to visit and with the border opening on Monday, it’s just so exciting and we can’t wait for you to come and see us.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated and can show a negative Covid test are just days away from enjoying a holiday in Canada and the Chelsea Hotel is ready to welcome us back.

The Chelsea Hotel has a New York Friends special. Tracy says it is up to 25% off our best available rate and it is a guaranteed 25% off if you stay with them for two nights. She says with the exchange rate being so good for you on your side and the deal, it makes for a really affordable getaway and it’s a close drive to Toronto.

The Chelsea is centrally located in downtown Toronto and they are steps to amazing shopping at the Toronto Eaton Center. A brand-new attraction is opening this week and it is called Little Canada. Tracy says it’s like a miniature destination of Toronto and it has all the highlights of attractions in it and it is very cool. She says it’s going be wonderful, and they are very excited to have that and it’s really just a block away from the hotel. There are other attractions like the CN Tower, art gallery and the aquarium and they are all within walking distance from the hotel.

Tracy says they have an indoor waterslide, and they are the only hotel in downtown Toronto with a waterslide and a family pool. It opened last week. Tracy says they are a big family friendly hotel and there is so much to see and do in the hotel with their family fun zone, but just outside their doorstep, in their neighborhood there are lots of culinary choices, other attractions to visit and they even have an island, the Toronto Island where you can take the ferry over and spend the day and have a picnic just be outdoors.

To book call 1-800-Chelsea (1-800-243-5732) and ask for the New York Friends rate and it subject to availability and are certain conditions and restrictions that will apply.

For more information visit chelseatoronto.com

