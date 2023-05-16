Chef Johnny Robinson shares some chicken wing history

Chef Johnny Robinson, just featured on The History Channel's: The Food That Built America S4 E3 (Flight of the Buffalo Wing) joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about chicken wing history. Chef Robinson started cooking with his grandmother and later was a chef while serving our country. Las Vegas was one of his famous stops as he was chef at the Bellagio for the "high rollers" for some time. He came to Buffalo and married his wife and has been here ever since. Being the head chef at The Oakk Room is an honor for him and he is soon retiring and says he is passing the torch to Evetta Applewhite, who is more than capable and ready. For great food be sure to stop by the Oakk Room, located at 1435 Main Street in Buffalo NY.

