Check out Tops for your Friday fish fry

Emily Lampa and Mel Camp visited TOPS to check out their fish fry’s. Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager says there are options for people for fish fry’s throughout lent. She says they have the beer-battered which probably our best seller. They also have a healthier option, a Mediterranean baked haddock. You have the option of switching your French fries for a salad. Scallops or shrimp are also available. Kathy says if you want a taste of all of the above, they have a captain’s platter.

You can get the fish fry’s any time of the day. Kathy says call ahead if possible, so they can have it ready for you. During lunch time they have a haddock sandwich for you. She says starting on Ash Wednesday we will have tables set up at many of our locations because we just know there is going to be an onslaught of people coming in.

TOPS is doing a special. Buy six of any of the varieties mentioned above and you will receive the 7th one free. Kathy says you can buy them for your whole family or buy one every Friday, whatever works best for you.

If you are looking for some other meatless options TOPS plenty of them for you. You can find anything from mac and cheese, pasta, pierogi as well as soups that don’t have a base of beef or chicken broth. Kathy says we also have what I grew up on, fish sticks, always a good staple you can find in our frozen department. She says we also have great things to make salad, tuna salad or casseroles, things like that that you might want to have ready for lunches. And pierogi is another great option for dinners.

The TOPS website has an amazing assortment of recipes if you like to cook your own meatless meal. Just go to topsmarkets.com/meatlessmeals and you find great recipes for you to make at home, and at the bottom of the recipe they have a button you can click send all the ingredients you need to make the recipe to Instacart and you can just pick them up at TOPS or have them delivered.

For more information go to topsmarkets.com/fishfry