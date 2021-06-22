Check out the USAF F-16 Viper

Mel gets an up close look at the USAF F-16 Viper. She talks with staff sergeant Bobby Harper, dedicated crew chief, USAF just before they were getting ready to launch the jets.

Captain “Showtime” Schoenfeldt, F-16 pilot USAF says it is obviously a much different view when you are up close to the jets than watching them at the air show. Mel looks at it straight on and says it looks scary. Capt. Schoenfeldt says that’s the point. It is supposed to look really scary. Capt. Schoenfeldt says he just got back from a three-month deployment and flying the Viper down range.

He says it is an amazing feeling getting to take-off in this plane and says when you lift off you feel like you are floating. It’s incredible. Captain Schoenfeldt says the capabilities of the Viper and just being able to barely move a stick, and that’s probable the cool part is you feel like it is part of you and any thought you make or anything like that moves the jet so that’s what’s pretty cool about it.

