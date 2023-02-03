Check out the 2023 Buffalo Auto Show

The Buffalo Auto Show has so many great cars to see and you can also see electric cars. Paul Staskiak says there are 15 vehicles there that represent the energy program.

What does electric vehicles mean for our roadways and environment? John Necroto, NYSERDA says electric cars provide less pollution, less greenhouse emissions, making our communities healthier and better air quality as well. If you are thinking about buying an electric vehicle, John says New York State has a point-of-sale rebate to help offset the cost of an electric vehicle, up to $2,000 based on the range and MRSP and there is also a federal tax credit, up to $7,500 on certain makes and models to help offset those costs as well. There are 9,000 charging stations in New York State and there is also a New York State tax credit up to $5,000, 50% of the total cost of installing an electric car charging station. For more information visit nyserda.ny.gov.

Charles Keller, president of Keller Chevrolet says Chevrolet is a big sponsor of the military and a big proponent of everything in the United States, but we are really proud to be able support the military the way they do. He says Chevrolet was kind enough to send a couple of vehicles that are completely wrapped in military and Chevrolet gives special discounts to people who served, and they have special rebates for them and says it’s a proud thing to be a part of.

There’s a lot that goes into making a car. Ryan Riegel and John Schmidt from Buffalo Car Care joined Emily and Mercedes to share what goes into making these cars look amazing. They own Buffalo Car Care which specializes in protection, so they put paint protection film and ceramic coatings on vehicles to make them easy to clean and meet long-term expectations. Ryan says this year is a little more special for them because the couple of hundred cards that are here, we ending up detailing them, wiping them down and maintaining some of them throughout the show. They say it is a team effort from individuals and staff.

Joe Hurley and Nelson Eagle from Northtown Subaru tells us about the pet rescue corner called Buffalo Under Dogs Rescue and they are bringing adoptable pets daily. Their volunteers are there, and Subaru is going to donate some money to them today. Joe says both Northtown and West Herr are very involved in the community and Subaru Loves Pets is the theme they use throughout the year, and they are at all the shows they are involved in.

For more information on Buffalo Under Dogs Rescue go to BuffaloUnderDogs.com

For more information on the Buffalo Auto Show go to BuffaloAutoShow.com