Cheap Flight Day: Is it possible to score some affordable airfare?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday was National Cheap Flight Day, the day you are supposed to be able to book the cheapest airline ticket. But in wake of the pandemic and with the way the economy is rolling along is Tuesday your best day to grab a good fare?

Elizabeth Carey Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at AAA Western and Central New York Buffalo shares some insight with AM Buffalo host Emily Lampa.

Carey says at the start of summer, airfare was up by about 14% compared to last year. She now says national airfare appears to be coming down in price as the peak of the summer travel season tapers off.

Fall travel is often cheaper, and travelers will find less crowds as schools are in session.

If you're traveling for an event, you might want to fly out a couple of days early to avoid any airline disruptions.

Here are some tips: pack lightly and use a carryon so your luggage stays with you, try to get the first flight out in the morning, use travel insurance to protect your investment.