Now is the time parents and grandparents start scoping out places to send their children to school in September. Charter schools may be an option to consider. Emily spent some time with some of the administrators at the charter schools to help get the inside scoop for you.

Lauen Lysiak, Middle School Principal at West Buffalo Charter School says we are about a month away from the deadline for open enrollment in a charter school. The deadline is April 10th. Lauen says that West Buffalo Charter School is a K- 8th grade charter school where diversity is celebrated so differences are accepted, and student success is maximized. Students will also get free breakfast and free lunch.

Antwan Barlow, executive director, Brick Buffalo Charter School says that Brick Buffalo Charter School is a kindergarten and first grader start-off school. He says their main mission is that they are going to provide a robust education with two generational supports.

Arielle Peterson, founder and executive director, Primary Hall Charter School says charter schools are free, public open enrollment schools. Each school has its own niche and if your child is age-eligible they can go to that school.

Janique Curry, community engagement manager says she thinks it is important for parents to go to https://enrollBuffaloschools.org and do all their homework and due diligence to find out about the twenty participating schools that will be at the Charter School Fair on March 25th. She goes on to say it is important to do their homework and research so they know who they want to talk to and where their focus should be at depending on the grade of the child is how you would submit your application. You can apply to one school or all twenty schools depending on what grade your child is in.

The Charter School Fair is taking place on March 25th at the Buffalo Museum of Science from 1:00 – 3:00pm.