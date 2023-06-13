Champion Made Empowerment Summit 2023 - You are Equipped

Morgan Williams-Bryant, CEO, MWB Ignites joined Mercedes and Emily to talk about a summit that is taking place on June 24th. Their mission is to build champion level results through empowering, and activating personal and professional development.

Morgan says, "The conference is a faith-based conference because I am really pushing for people to live life abundantly. Like the bible says, 'I want you to live and I want you to live life more abundantly' and I find fear often impacts us from doing that, and we take bite-size pieces out of the big blessings that God wants us to get. So, my joy and my mission is to get people to take big bites out of their big blessings he has for us."

This year they are promoting "You Are Equipped." Morgan tells us the basis of the foundation of Champion Made is really pushing people past their fear. She says"We all have fear. It's a part of life but being able to do it afraid. So this year we are promoting You Are Equipped. Everything that you need inside of you to be successful, to accomplish the things that God has placed in your heart; you already have it inside of you."

For more information visitmwbignites.com/events

