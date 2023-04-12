Celebrity Chef Darian Bryan guest co-hosts today's AM Buffalo

Celebrity Chef Darian Bryan joined Mercedes on AM Buffalo as today's guest co-host in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day. His lobster grilled cheese sandwich will now be a staple in many homes. Chef Darian used a cast iron pan because he loves how it gives the bread a nice crisp, three types of cheeses that he shredded himself to avoid any anti-caking additives and butter instead of mayonnaise.

Darian's love for food came from his mother and her cook shop in Jamaica. When he came to America he knew he wanted to be a chef and went after that dream. Chef Darian is now the personal chef to several NFL players and celebrities around Buffalo, has graced shows on the Food Network and hosts fine dining events several days per week. Find out more information about him at theplatingsociety.com