Celebrating women in business with NAWBO

Andrea Schillaci, this year's president of the Buffalo-Niagara Chapter of NAWBO joins Mel and Emily to celebrate women in business on International Women's Day. NAWBO, which stands for National Association of Women Business Owners helps increase opportunities and celebrate business successes. The association's next big event is on May 11th called Each One Reach One at 500 Pearl Street. For more information on this event or the organization, please visit NAWBOWNY.ORG.