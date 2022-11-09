Paul Marzello, Sr. from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park stopped by to talk about what is happening this weekend for Veterans Day. Paul provided an update on the USS Sullivans including the future plans for preservation of the ship. Mercedes and Paul also discussed the 2023 Annual Coin Challenge that is part of the annual fund drive for the park. For more information, please visit buffalonavalpark.org/.
Celebrating Veterans Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park
Posted at 2:01 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 14:01:23-05
