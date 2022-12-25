Celebrating the tradition of Kwanzaa

Megan Rakeepile, founder and director of Mahatammaoho Collective and Jomo Akono, volunteer for the Kwanzaa Committee joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is highly celebrated around the holiday season, but an important point that Jomo made, was that this is a year round celebration of love and harmony.

Megan, brought dancers and drummers from her studio to show us what traditional African dance consists of and it was beautiful. The drummers and dancers performed and Jomo even brought is young son to participate.

For more on the meaning of Kwanzaa, the Kinara, Kwanzaa practice, events happening in Buffalo, and the different forms of African dance visit their facebook page at facebook.com/OfficialBuffaloKwanzaa?mibextid=ZbWKwL

