Celebrating the grand opening of Walden Galleria's newest store

Primark has officially opened its doors at Walden Galleria, marking the international clothing retailer’s 17th store in the US, 6th in New York state, and first in the western NY region. The 34,000 square foot store brings a completely new shopping experience to the mall, offering quality essentials for the whole family, on-trend fashion, beauty, and homewares – all at affordable prices. The excitement surrounding the opening has been building since the retailer announced its lease with Walden Galleria last year. Excited shoppers have gathered to celebrate the start of the brand’s opening weekend celebrations, bringing ‘Primania’ in full force. Extending the opening festivities until Saturday, Primark is inviting shoppers to join in on its “grand opening tailgate” celebration to enjoy free giveaways, games, and music from local DJ, DJ Lil Gab. Also on Saturday, April 22, hungry shoppers can enjoy free lunch from the Cheesy Chick Food Truck (first-come first-served), which will be located in Primark’s parking lot. Make sure to check out Primark at Walden Galleria, sure to be your new favorite shopping experience in WNY! For more information visit: https://stores.primark.com/en_us/united-states/buffalo/1-walden-galleria