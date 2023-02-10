Celebrating the big game and Valentine’s Day with great food from TOPS

Kathy Sautter, Director of Public Relations at Tops stopped by AM Buffalo and brought an amazing array of delicious foods and dessert to celebrate the big game. You can find everything you need for the big game located in located in the Red Zone at TOPS. Kathy says they have everything from beverages to your snacks because this is a snacking fest for the big game. TOPS also has great items in their carryout café that you can order ahead of time. Enjoy different kinds of pizza from breakfast pizza to traditional pizza to specialty pizzas and don’t forget the wings and subs and of course cheese and pepperoni. Check out all these great food and delicious desserts that TOPS has to offer.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and TOPS has you covered from heart shaped pizza to heart shaped cookies, cannoli’s and why not start your day with a breakfast pizza. There is even a heart shaped steak you can get. TOPS has chocolate covered strawberries from Park Edge and that is sure to be a hit for your special sweetie.