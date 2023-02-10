Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Black Achievers

Latricia Davis, director of inclusion, equity and diversity for West Herr and Herbert Bellamy, the CEO of Buffalo Black Achievers joined the ladies of AM Buffalo to celebrate Black History Month. Black Achiever's are celebrated every year through an elegant night of dinner, awards and dancing and they are celebrating 50 years! Latricia Davis spoke about the importance of diversity and the empowerment it provides with everyone is involved while Mr. Bellamy expressed his excitement of being able to highlight greatness in our community.

Beth Hollis, VP of variable operations for West Herr expressed the excitement that the company feels being able to honor excellence such as Latricia. The culture of West Herr is one of inclusion and they are very proud of it.

On Sunday, February 19th you can watch the Black Achievers 50th Anniversary Ceremony right here on Channel 7 at 1pm.

Make sure to stop by and check out black history in the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum to learn about the accomplishments and heroes of our past.

For more information on Black Achievers, visit: Blackachievers.com