Celebrating Sweetest Day at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe

Tomorrow is Sweetest Day, but the holidays are coming up and what better way to celebrate than with some delicious chocolate. Today, Emily is at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe to check all the scrumptious things they have to offer.

If you want to be the hostess with the moistest this holiday season Anna Hartog, owner of Park Edge Sweet Shoppe shows us a candy charcuterie board. She says you can make it for any event size you need from twenty people to a hundred people to five hundred people to five people. They can customize it to any size you need.

What is the most popular chocolate choice for Sweetest Day? At Park Avenue Sweet Shoppe it is their sponge candy. Anna says, “Our sponge candy is a little different from other sponge candies. We make it in a stick as opposed to a square, so it is a little different sponge to chocolate ratio, you get a little more chocolate to that sponge.” Their number one seller is milk chocolate sponge candy, second used to be chocolate but she says peanut butter is making a dive for that number two spot and the peanut butter sponge candy is also a little different. They make homemade whipped peanut butter and pipe on top of every piece of sponge and then coat it in chocolate so it has a layered effect.