Celebrating Ramadan

Shareefa Albanna joined the ladies of AM Buffalo to educate and inspire the community on what Ramadan is all about.

Ramadan is the holy month in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

In the Islamic Faith, Ramadan is practiced by fasting from sunrise to sunset daily for the duration of the month.

Upon breaking their fast, Muslims then spend their nights praying and reciting the Qur’an nightly in efforts to complete Quranic recitation by months end.

Muslims across the globe contribute enormous amounts of charity, both financially and in volunteer time in hopes to fulfill the mandatory Zakat (charity and alms giving) of Ramadan.

"During this month, I have contributed to the UHF’s projects of building homes and fresh water systems in Yemen, which is home to the worst humanitarian crisis in modern history. I have supported the combined efforts of non profits that will have provided 1 million meals to muslims across Yemen, Turkey, and Syria. Additionally, I have sponsored an iftar dinner at the Muslim Center of Detroit, feeding over 250 muslims in a single night".

Truly, this giving lasts beyond Ramadan for Shareefa.

On a local level, she has collaborated with the UB Office of Inclusive Excellence and the UB PSS to present the First Inagural Arab American Heritage Month Celebration in the University at Buffalo’s centennial 100 year history.

She also serves as the Startup Success Manager at the UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, where our Cultivator program offers startup founders preseed funding and mentorship to historically underrepresented populations, including women and people of color.

"Our programs are facilitated under the Economic Development arm of UB in efforts to enhance economic prosperity in WNY and it’s surrounding counties".

Shareefa states "I am blessed and honored to have the ability to weave profession and passion in my everyday life".