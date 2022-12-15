Celebrating Polish-American Christmas traditions

For the holiday season, on AM Buffalo, we want to take you on a trip around our diverse city of Buffalo. Today we celebrated Polish-American traditions. In Polish families, Christmas Eve is more A festive celebration than Christmas Day. Linda Lund from Babcia's Pierogi joined Mercedes on the show to talk about traditional Wigila foods. Linda brought in pickled herring, pickled beets, fruit compote, polish mushroom soup, potato noodles w/sauerkraut, fried fish, pierogi, oplatek, cookies, krupnik and wisniak. Visit Babcias Pierogi for delicious foods while out in the community!

