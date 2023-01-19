Celebrating National Popcorn Day

Stefan Coker, owner, What's Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn and his daughter Avery joined Emily and Mercedes to celebrate National Popcorn Day. He says he started a popcorn company a couple of years back and it really started to take off. He started incorporating things with his kids. Stefan says now they are out in the community talking with the youth really showing people you have to stick with your dreams, stay humble and always work hard.

There are several different flavors and Stefan says the flavors just come to him. He is a foodie and tells us he was a chef for a long time, and is able to do that kind flavor profiling with the flavors. Stefan’s daughter Avery even has a flavor named after her. Today, he brought some of the flavors with him including a new flavor called ketchup and fries. Mercedes and Emily tasted it and yes, it is yummy.

For more information go to whatspoppingourmetpopcorn.com/