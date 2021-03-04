Celebrating National Irish Whisky Day with Tim Murphy

Acclaimed Irish Actor Tim Murphy celebrates the day and shares his favorite Irish Whiskey recipes in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day. Irishman Tim Murphy has joined with McConnell’s Irish Whisky®️ to recount one of the greatest Comeback stories in the history of Irish Whiskey, returning after 90 years to reclaim its rightful place among the most distinguished spirits in the world. Nothing pairs with a good Irish yarn quite like an Irish Whiskey and in celebration of its unlikely resurgence, McConnell’s is inviting storytellers and Irish Whiskey lovers alike to share their own personal Comeback stories, celebrating its “never give up” ethos at #ShareYourComeback. Viewers will be directed to the McConnell’s website where they can upload their spoken word performances for a chance to have a private tasting hosted by Tim. Join us for a day of great stories and good spirits! To learn more about the #ShareYourComeback contest visit https://mcconnellsirishwhisky.com/ [mcconnellsirishwhisky.com]

