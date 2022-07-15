Celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Anderson’s Frozen Custard

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and Lisa Sorrentino from Anderson's Frozen Custard joins us to help us celebrate. Did you know that 90% of Americans have ice cream in their freezer year-round?

Mercedes asked Lisa these ice cream trivia questions. Check out how well you do. The answers are at the bottom of the is article.

It is said that ancient Greeks mixed fruit and nuts with this ingredient to make some of the first ice cream type product.



What is the difference between frozen custard and ice cream?



How many pints of ice cream does a US citizen eat on average per year



After vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, what are the three most popular flavors of ice cream?



What should we do to celebrate National Ice Cream Day? Lisa says to go out and support all the local yummy ice cream shops in the area, and maybe you don’t want to head out, maybe you just want to get some ice cream and enjoy at home. And look up some of that trivia and have a little fun with your family.”

The answers to the trivia questions above are: 1. Snow 2. Custard has a very high egg yoke content which gives it the higher creamy feeling to it and ice cream sometimes has ice and sometimes doesn’t. 3. Lisa says it’s about 44.8 pints of ice cream is the average per year that a U.S. citizen consumes. 4. Mint chip, cookie dough, and cookies and cream.

For more information go to Andersonscustard.com