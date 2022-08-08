Celebrating National Dollar Day with Moneybags Dumplings

August 8th is National Dollar Day and what better way to celebrate money that to spend time with local business owner Jali Erman. Food is something that was inspired by her family in Singapore and she was taught to cook at an early age. Jali remembers her first dish being fried rice. Jali’s passion for food is very evident in her dishes. She is able to create dishes that cater to many different cultures and taste buds and does so by wrapping them in a thin piece of dough. You can order some for yourself to experience the deliciousness that is Moneybags Dumplings.

You can place an order at Moneybagsdumplings.com