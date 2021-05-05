Celebrating Moms – Create an original song for mom

Nico Zircone, a local Western New York musician writes customized songs for people. He is writing songs for people all around the world through Song Glorious. Nico says that’s what makes it so fun.

He has written love songs, break-up songs really all kinds of songs and he says the opportunities have been endless.

With the pandemic it has been tough for local musicians who rely on live shows to pay the bills and Nico says this has been a lifesaver. He goes on to say Song Glorious has been a way for us to keep up on their skills, keep up on our writing, keep up on our producing and also to be able to keep our heads above water while there were really no live shows at all.

You can create an original song for mom. For more information visit songlorious.com by clicking here.

