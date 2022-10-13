Celebrating I Love Lucy Day at the National Comedy Center

AM Buffalo was live today from the Tropicana Room at the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown, New York. This room is a recreation of the real room used in I Love Lucy.

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says, “Seventy-one years ago Saturday, we as a nation welcomed Lucy and Ricky Ricardo into our living rooms, and the rest is history. Behind the scenes they revolutionized entertainment and onscreen they won the hearts of America, and we celebrate everyday here in Jamestown.”

Journey tells us they have their own exclusive line of merchandise at the Lucy Desi Museum. They work directly with CBS who runs the licensing division of I Love Lucy the brand. You can get them at the Lucy Desi Museum or online at lucydesi.com

When you come to the Lucy Desi Museum and the National Comedy Center you can get right into the scene of such classic episodes like the Vitameatavegamin or the classic candy wrapping conveyor belt scene. Emily and Mercedes both give it a try. Check out how they do.

Mercedes is with Gary Hahn, vice president of marketing and communications at the National Comedy Center. He shows us just a few of the many costumes and artifacts you can see at the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown. Gary says there is so much to see and so may rare artifacts from the original I Love Lucy.

The National Comedy Center has a Halloween event coming up and they are encouraging people to come in costume and dress as your favorite comedy character. They are offering free admission to kids and teens from October 28th through October 31st. There is an adult costume contest on Halloween on Saturday, October 29th.

If you live in Western New York and you haven’t been the National Comedy Center, Journey Gunderson shares that they were just named to U.S. News and World Report’s top 25 weekend family getaways in the country, joining a list with attractions as Disney World.

The National Comedy Center just launched a new exhibition and Journey tells us it’s really the most significant enhancement to the National Comedy Center since they opened in 2018. The Johnny Carson Immersive Experience. Visitors step into a theater, and they are enveloped into the story of the 30 years of Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show legacy.

For more information on both the museum and The National Comedy Center visit comedycenter.org/

For more information on their Halloween event go to comedycenter.org/Halloween

