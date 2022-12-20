Celebrating First Night at home with First Night party packs

There are less than two weeks until the start of a new year. If you have little ones in your family and want to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way, Carrie Myer from Independent Health is joined us to talk about First Night.

First Night Buffalo is brought to you by the Independent Health Foundation in partnership with John R Oishei Children’s Hospital. The Independent Health Foundation works to improve the health and well-being of Western New York residents through awareness, prevention, education and other programs focused on community health priorities.

First Night will feature an entertaining line-up of family friendly video performances for free at FirstNightBuffalo.org on the evening of December 31st.

The First Night Family Party packs are an affordable add-on to this free entertainment, and they are on sale right now for just $20 at select TOPS Friendly Markets and online at FirstNightBuffalo.org. It includes everything a family of four needs to celebrate New Year’s at home.

This year, packs will include exclusive ticket vouchers to Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo, in addition to the following: party hats, a disco ball light bulb, kazoos, balloons & a balloon pump, glow in the dark glasses, coloring activities, face paint, temporary tattoos and more.

For more information about the Independent Health Foundation’s activities, visit Independenthealth.com/foundation.