Celebrating everything Spring at the M Hotel

The M Hotel, is celebrating Spring with some fantastic fun and food happenings. Mercedes Wilson spoke with the general manager Melissa Harrison. She tells us this year the Easter Brunch will be in the Courtyard on Easter Sunday. The Easter bunny will be at there, a chocolate fountain, a lovely display and different arrays of food from breakfast specialties to lunch fares to dessert to carve stations by chefs and it’s going to be a lovely celebration of Spring.

Enjoy a Friday Fish Fry at Twigs Restaurant and Lounge, a delicious Mother's Day Brunch, and that always fun holiday in Western New York - Dyngus Day. All events feature their chef's sweet and savory specialties that are a delight for everyone in the family.

For Dyngus Day, there will be two bands, Polish food and drinks, plus you can ride the elevator home making the party at the M Hotel a very reasonable night on the town.

The banquet manager Rita tells us the banquet rooms at the M Hotel Buffalo can seat up to 450 people for any event you may have from a sweet sixteen to a wedding, you name it, they can do it for you and they can host cocktail parties for up to 600 people and Rita says please come we will take care of you.

Carry on time-honored family traditions or start a new one at the M Hotel Buffalo located at 2040 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, right next to the Walden Galleria Mall.

For more information visit www.MHotelBuffalo.com