Celebrating Dyngus Day

Eddy Dobosiewicz, Dyngus Day organizer say they thought it was extremely important this year to have some have some type of event to demonstrate what the spirt of Dyngus is. He says the spirit of Dyngus is all about the reawaking, rebirth, fresh starts, the resurrection and there no more appropriate way to demonstrate this reawaking of humanity, not just here but throughout the whole world and Buffalo is at the forefront of that.

They are going to have a much smaller parade than they have had in previous years. The route has been altered somewhat to accommodate for more room so the parade will go down Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue. It will be live streamed on Dyngusday.com. If you are at the parade Dobosiewicz says there will be plenty of room for people to stretch out and social distance.

Wendy Higgins, president of the Polish Cadets Club says they are doing things a little differently this year. They set up three separate sessions to reduce their attendance and make sure they can keep everything safe and socially distant. They will music, cultural presentation. Lisa Florczak, from the Rodzina Dance Troop says the cultural presentation will show you where all the Polish costumes come from in Poland and what the significance is of some of the costume pieces and some of embroidery. Florczak says it is quite a tale for some of them, much like many of the dances have a tale or story behind them. The ticket includes dinner, dessert and giveaways.

The first session is from 12:30 to 3pm and the doors open at 12pm. The second session is second session starts at 4 and goes to 6:30pm and the third session is 7:30 – 10pm.

Emily has some Polish roots. Her in-law’s are Polish. Her mother-in-law and father-in-law, David and Jan Waligorski talk about their Polish roots.

There is also going to be a parade in North Tonawanda. It is taking place on Oliver Street and it starts at 5pm.

