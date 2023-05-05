Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Resurgence

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo won't be a problem this weekend if you head down to Ohio St. in the Old First Ward. Jenna LaForte, Mya Priester and Nick Torgalski joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo to talk about the festivities and offerings taking place in their location. If you have never been to Resurgence, you want to go and take a look around, because their history is great but their food and beer is even better! All of their beers are made in house and their distillery is a part of the dining experience. Keep up with all of their events by following them on social media!