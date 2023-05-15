Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month and the beauty of cultural diversity

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, AM Buffalo invited Jennifer Rizzo-Choi - Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo - on the show to talk about the valuable contributions of immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers to the Western New York region over the many decades.

During the Month of May, The International Institute of Buffalo is featuring notable immigrants and refugees from Asia and the Pacific Islands on their blog at their website at iibuffalo.org and on their social media.

If you would like to help the International Institute of Buffalo with their amazing work, they have an upcoming fundraising event "We Stand for Peace" at Soho on Sunday, May 21 from noon to 4pm.

Click here for information and to buy tickets! https://iibuffalo.org/wsfp-2023/

