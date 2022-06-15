In honor of World Oceans Day, we have a celebrity couple dedicated to ocean conservancy on AM Buffalo today. You may recognize food and adventure host Marsh Mokhtari from The Food Network, National Geographic and The Travel Channel as well as his wife filmmaker Jan Mokhtari. They are here to tell us about the fun way we can do our part to save the oceans.

They use their love for conservation as well as their company and Marsh says on the back of their gin bottle is the Oceania logo and the one percent for the planet logo. Marsh Mokhtari says, “they are both very near and dear to our heart, we actually changed the law in California. Only eight months ago we were helping Oceania enact a state-wide band of drift gillnet fishing, so we were lucky to do that.”

Marsh shares that 70% of the air we breathe comes from oceans and says “we’ve been treating our oceans pretty badly and poorly for so long. He says 14 million tons of plastic go into our oceans every year, so we made a gin that really celebrate this beautiful gray whale. All six of our ingredients come from the migratory path of the gray whale and it is truly a taste of the Pacific in a glass.”

You can win a luxury vacation. Jan says they are launching a national social media contest to give back to Oceania and give fans a chance to be ocean conservationists themselves. All you have to do is share what they love about the ocean with an image or words and hashtag it to #oceanlove2022 and you will be entered to win a luxury beach vacation as well as they will make another donation to Oceania. Jan says it’s a perfect way to celebrate World Oceans Day.

Support ocean conservation and celebrate World Oceans Day. For more information on how you can help support ocean conservation and how you can enter to win that luxury beach vacation go to GrayWhaleGin.com

