Celebrate the New Year with First Night boxes

We are less than a month away from the new year and the Buffalo Ball Drop. You don’t need to be downtown to ring in the New Year. This year’s First Night family party packs are on sale once again at TOPS. The bundle comes with everything you and your family need to celebrate the new year, wherever you want including dinner recipe cards and admission to Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo.

On New Year’s Eve your family can watch a free online show using all the items in the pack to be a part of the action from home.